Go Naked: 10 Gorgeous Unfrosted Wedding Cakes Like Angelina Jolie's

Courtesy Melissa Becker for Cacao Sweets and Treats {cacaosweetsandtreats.com}
Katie Donbavand
Oct 15, 2014 @ 10:15 am

Brides everywhere—including Angelina Jolie!—are getting naked on their wedding day.

They're still walking down the aisle in white, but their cakes are going un-frosted for the fête. That's right: naked cakes are the coolest wedding cake trend happening right now.

When Jolie married longtime beau Brad Pitt last month, their son Pax, 10, baked and decorated the wedding cake. Made with love, it featured exposed layers with a minimal amount of frosting.

Other brides have garnished their naked cakes with mounds of juicy berries, drizzles of chocolate or salted caramel, and sugared fruits. Need proof? Just take a look through our roundup 10 of the prettiest frosting-less cakes from bakeries across North America. Go ahead: be bold—go naked on your wedding day!

1 of 10 Courtesy Melissa Becker for Cacao Sweets & Treats

Fresh Fruit

Who needs a cake topper when you have a gorgeous jumble of mixed berries? We love this pretty cake, with it's exposed golden layers and bright fresh fruit, from Cacao Sweets amp Treats in Grayslake, Illinois.
2 of 10 Crystal Stokes Photography

Shabby Chic

This wonder, from Skys the Limit! in North Carolina, is the definition of shabby chic beautiful with its barely-there icing and delicately placed buds.
3 of 10 Courtesy Alana Jones-Mann

Rustic Beautiful

Brooklyn based Alana Jones-Mann's trio of rustic, unfrosted cakes were topped with dark fruits and cut by candlelight at the bride and groom's outdoor reception.
4 of 10 Courtesy Melissa Becker for Cacao Sweets & Treats

A Sweet Sparkler

Want to toast with a slice of cake instead of a flute of bubbly? Cacao Sweets amp Treats in Grayslake, Illinois created this sparkling champagne cranberry cake.
5 of 10 Courtesy Sweet Treats

Simple and Stunning

Pastry Chef Jennifer Hooper of Sweet Eats in Chattanooga, Tennessee topped her naked confection with sliced figs, a romantic symbol of peace and bounty in many cultures.
6 of 10 Courtesy Linda Lomelino

Winter Wedding Perfection

Swedish baker and photographer Linda Lomelino created this beautiful unfrosted cake, topped with evergreen branches and sugared cranberries—perfect for a small winter wedding.
7 of 10 Courtesy Top of the Hill Bakery

Summertime Sweet

Topped with summer roses and thick strawberries, it doesn't get much sweeter than this naked cake from Top of the Hill Bakery in Ontario, Canada.
8 of 10 Courtesy Classic Cakes

A Four-Tiered Marvel

Created for a barn wedding and topped with locally grown flowers, this stunner of a cake was baked (with love) by Classic Cakes in Lee's Summit Missouri.
9 of 10 Courtesy Melissa Becker for Cacao Sweets & Treats

Salted Caramel Goodness

Unadorned by flowers and berries, this naked cake from Cacao Sweets & Treats in Grayslake, Illinois is both simple and lux at the same time thanks to a generous helping of melted salted caramel.
10 of 10 Courtesy

The Original Trendsetter

Often credited as the original naked cake trendsetters, Momofuku Milk Bar offers wedding cakes in 13 decadent flavors including dulce de leche, salted pretzel, and mint cookies n' cream.

