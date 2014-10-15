Go Naked: 10 Gorgeous Unfrosted Wedding Cakes Like Angelina Jolie's

Brides everywhere—including Angelina Jolie!—are getting naked on their wedding day.

They're still walking down the aisle in white, but their cakes are going un-frosted for the fête. That's right: naked cakes are the coolest wedding cake trend happening right now.

When Jolie married longtime beau Brad Pitt last month, their son Pax, 10, baked and decorated the wedding cake. Made with love, it featured exposed layers with a minimal amount of frosting.

Other brides have garnished their naked cakes with mounds of juicy berries, drizzles of chocolate or salted caramel, and sugared fruits. Need proof? Just take a look through our roundup 10 of the prettiest frosting-less cakes from bakeries across North America. Go ahead: be bold—go naked on your wedding day!