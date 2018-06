5 of 8 Julian Broad

September 2006, Valentino Garavani

Valentino’s beloved stucco and stone villa on the Appia Antica in Rome was decorated with an eclectic mix of styles. Rooms were filled with antiques, including, as he explained it, "a little Napoleon III, some Louis XIV... a lot of Chinese." Not to mention paintings by Dufy and Chagall, Botero, yards of brocade and toile, and a lot of plaid.