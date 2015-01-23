Drew Barrymore Presents InStyle's Ariel Foxman with the Fashion Los Angeles Award for Fashion Media Brand of the Year

The room was filled with famous faces at the Daily Front Row’s first annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards last night, which celebrated fashion’s finest for their unparalleled contributions to Hollywood style. Held at the glamorous Sunset Tower Hotel, the night kicked off with a bang as Drew Barrymore presented Ariel Foxman and InStyle with the award for Fashion Media Brand of the Year.

"It's such an honor to congratulate InStyle on their hard work," Barrymore told us before the ceremony. "I love Ariel so much. That's why I'm here. It took me three seconds to say yes. They said, 'We're honoring Ariel Foxman. Can you do it?' I responded, 'Yes! Yes, please!' It's even more exciting because I believe I've been on InStyle’s cover more times than anyone else. I'm sure I'll get kicked off of the top spot soon."

Plus, Barrymore had nothing but praises for her favorite fashion magazine. "InStyle is as classy and timeless and as positive as it gets," Barrymore told us. "It's women looking at women at their best. I love Ariel's keen eye on the colors that he chooses and the women that he curates. I think he picks positive, great, joyful, iconic women, and I love that he has managed to make the greatest success out of being a positive and classy magazine. I'm excited to gush over them tonight."

"It's amazing to receive this honor," Foxman said. "We've done a lot this year to integrate digital and print. We have a footprint of over twenty one million people who are looking at the brand, hour to hour, day today. For us to be honored for being on the forefront of fashion and celebrity in a consistent and entertaining way is really exciting for our team." And, Foxman also shared he was thrilled that Barrymore on-hand for the occasion: "Drew Barrymore is the first celebrity I ever interviewed at InStyle back in 2003," Foxman shared. "When she decided to present us the award, we were over the moon."

Attendees at the star-studded event included Kerry Washington, Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, Rachel Zoe, Ciara, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Christian Louboutin, Nicole Richie, Dita Von Teese, and more. Aside from InStyle, other honorees included Jeremy Scott for Womenswear Designer of the Year, Christian Louboutin for Shoe Designer of the Year, Gigi Hadid for Model of the Year, Ann Caruso for Womenswear Stylist of the Year, Ilaria Urbinati for Menswear Stylist of the Year, Mazdack Rassi for Fashion Innovator of the Year, and August Getty for Emerging Designer of the Year, while Max and Lubov Azria received a special Anniversary Tribute for Herve Leger's 30th anniversary.

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch