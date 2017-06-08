14 Celebrities Who Don't Eat Gluten

Olivia Bahou
Jun 08, 2017 @ 11:30 am

While gluten-free diets seem like the latest trend, for many people with Celiac disease or a gluten intolerance or sensitivity, it’s totally necessary to cut wheat products entirely out of their diets. Take Zooey Deschanel, for instance, who has an allergy to both wheat- and soy-based products, and sticks to a strict gluten-free diet.

But for other celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, giving up gluten wasn’t so much mandated by her doctor as it was a personal decision. The reality star decided to transition to a wheat-free household back in 2016. “I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best,” she wrote in a post on her website.

Everyone from Lady Gaga to Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham have hopped on the restrictive diet. Keep scrolling for 14 stars who don’t eat gluten, plus their reasons for giving up the grain.

1 of 14 John Sciulli/Getty

Kourtney Kardashian

In 2016, the reality star put both herself and her kids on both a gluten- and dairy-free diet. "I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy," she wrote on her app.

2 of 14 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Ryan Phillippe

The actor was told by doctors that he has trouble digesting wheat, and thus decided to change his diet. "You just learn," Phillippe told Men's Health. "Do you want the enjoyment but then have to deal with the reaction from your body?" While he's given up beer, he still drinks potato vodka and red wine.

3 of 14 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jessica Alba

"I was allergic to so many foods—almost everything. And anything with seeds," she told Living WithoutShe now follows a gluten-free diet due to her wheat-intolerance, and tries to do the same with her kids.

4 of 14 Rob Kim/Getty

Miley Cyrus

The singer, who is also a vegetarian, has tweeted that she's allergic to both gluten and lactose. "It’s not about weight it’s about health. Gluten is crapppp anyway!” she wrote.

5 of 14 katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry

During her Prismatic Tour in 2014, Perry revealed that she recently stopped eating wheat. “You get to a certain age, and then one day your doctor of Chinese medicine tells you you’re allergic to gluten,” she said, dedicating "The One That Got Away" to the pizzas she would never get to eat.

6 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Victoria Beckham

Posh Spice, who has been known to stick to restrictive eating habits, credits her gluten-free diet for staying in shape.

7 of 14 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Emmy Rossum

The actress has been following a gluten-free diet for years due to a wheat allergy, but that doesn't mean she doesn't eat sweets.

8 of 14 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow

The lifestyle maven is both dairy- and gluten-free, and she stays away from eating processed foods. But not to worry, she has plenty of delicious recipes that don't involve any gluten.

9 of 14 Venturelli/Getty

Lady Gaga

Gaga reportedly gave up gluten in 2012 during her Born This Way Tour in an effort to lose weight and have enough energy to complete her high-power concerts.

10 of 14 John Shearer/Getty

Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl star has Celiac disease, and she is also allergic to soy. Back in 2009, she appeared on Top Chef Masters and challenged the contestants to make her a meal that was both vegan and gluten-free.

11 of 14 Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Chelsea Clinton

The former first daughter has a wheat allergy, and follows a strict no-gluten diet. She even served up a gluten-free cake at her 2010 wedding.

12 of 14 Amy Graves/Getty

Jessica Simpson

The singer reportedly has a gluten intolerance that keeps her from properly digesting wheat products.

13 of 14 Walter McBride/Getty

Rachel Weisz

The actress has an intolerance to wheat, and credits her gluten-free diet for giving her more energy.

14 of 14 Dave J Hogan/Getty

Geri Halliwell

The former Spice Girl has taken to a wheat-free diet because of a gluten intollerance.

