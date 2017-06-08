14 Celebrities Who Don't Eat Gluten

While gluten-free diets seem like the latest trend, for many people with Celiac disease or a gluten intolerance or sensitivity, it’s totally necessary to cut wheat products entirely out of their diets. Take Zooey Deschanel, for instance, who has an allergy to both wheat- and soy-based products, and sticks to a strict gluten-free diet.

But for other celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, giving up gluten wasn’t so much mandated by her doctor as it was a personal decision. The reality star decided to transition to a wheat-free household back in 2016. “I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best,” she wrote in a post on her website.

Everyone from Lady Gaga to Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham have hopped on the restrictive diet. Keep scrolling for 14 stars who don’t eat gluten, plus their reasons for giving up the grain.