6 Powerful Lines from Gloria Steinem's My Life on the Road

Cynthia Macadams/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Leigh Belz Ray
Mar 25, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Gloria Steinem, who turns 82 today, published My Life on the Road, her first book in more than 20 years, last fall. The chapters of the travel memoir weave in and out of Steinem's life—sharing, along the way, the many stories of the people she has met in her years of organizing and speaking on behalf of the women's movement. The book, like the writer herself, urges the reader to see the truth in connection: To understand more about the world by looking through another person's eyes.

Below, we've chosen six of our favorite Steinem quotes from the book to celebrate both her birthday on March 25 and Women's History Month. To really feel the full impact of Steinem's many glimpses into culture and history, we highly suggest reading the whole thing: This book shows her greatest story is certainly her own.

On the equal values of having a home base and the freedom to roam.

On her 2008 New York Times Op-Ed, "Women Are Never Front Runners."

On the urge to cry when you're angry.

On what she's learned in her years of traveling.

On her mother's feelings of powerlessness.

On the generalizations often made about "the American people" by politicians and the media.

