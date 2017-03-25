It’s Gloria Steinem’s Birthday! Meet the Feminist Icon’s Biggest Celebrity Fans

Gloria Steinem is perhaps feminism’s most recognizable face. The 83-year-old has been a champion of women’s rights since the 1960s, helping co-founding Ms magazine and famously posing undercover as a Playboy Bunny for a 1963 expose.

The feminist icon won a battle with breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in the 1980s, and continued on as an advocate of gender equality and social justice. At age 81, she published a book, My Life on the Road, an account of how her nomadic youth led to a life of activism.

At 83, she has no plans to slow down. Steinem’s gorgeous prose and fierce defense of women’s rights have gained her a coalition of celebrity fans many decades her junior—and an upcoming honor at the 2017 CFDA Awards (for her work at the Women's March). From Emma Watson to Beyoncé, here are Steinem’s biggest A-list supporters.