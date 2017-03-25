It’s Gloria Steinem’s Birthday! Meet the Feminist Icon’s Biggest Celebrity Fans

Mar 25, 2017

Gloria Steinem is perhaps feminism’s most recognizable face. The 83-year-old has been a champion of women’s rights since the 1960s, helping co-founding Ms magazine and famously posing undercover as a Playboy Bunny for a 1963 expose.

The feminist icon won a battle with breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in the 1980s, and continued on as an advocate of gender equality and social justice. At age 81, she published a book, My Life on the Road, an account of how her nomadic youth led to a life of activism.

At 83, she has no plans to slow down. Steinem’s gorgeous prose and fierce defense of women’s rights have gained her a coalition of celebrity fans many decades her junior—and an upcoming honor at the 2017 CFDA Awards (for her work at the Women's March). From Emma Watson to Beyoncé, here are Steinem’s biggest A-list supporters.

Amy Schumer

Schumer calls Steinem her "hero" and a "loved one," even presenting at the Gloria Awards to celebrate the icon's 80th birthday. It's clear the feeling is mutual: Steinem has even praised the actress's show, Inside Amy Schumer, and her 2015 hit Trainwreck for their feminist messages.

Emma Watson

A champion of gender equality herself, Watson and Steinem have a strong relationship. The Harry Potter star chose My Life on the Road as the first read in her book club, Our Shared Shelf. The actress then interviewed Steinem at an event hosted by the How To Academy, and the result was an amazing chat on female empowerment.

Lena Dunham

Dunham interviewed the icon in a moving piece for Lenny Letter. "It's rare to meet someone who lives up to your expectations, much less surpasses them," she wrote. "Gloria is more magical, more profound, and more lovely than I could ever have imagined."

Ariana Grande

The popstar actually has familial ties to Steinem: Her Aunt Judy worked with Steinem to champion women's rights. Grande posted a photo to Instagram of the two together, captioning it, "Queens of my heart." The singer also referenced Steinem in a powerful post where she spoke about not belonging to any man, ending it with one of the icon's famous quotes. 

Beyoncé

Queen Bey referenced Steinem in an interview with Garage Magazine, saying that she thinks all girls should read What Will It Take to Make a Woman President? by Marianne Schnall. "It’s a collection of interviews and essays by great women, including Maya Angelou, Gloria Steinem, and Melissa Etheridge. They will inspire you to become a better leader.”

America Ferrera

Ferrera had a conversation with the feminist icon at the Makers Conference in February about inclusion and diversity. "This is literally one of those moments where I can't actually get inside of my body," Ferrera began the conversation with Steinem. "Because I cannot believe I'm sitting across from you."

Mayim Bialik

The Big Bang Theory star defended Steinem after her comments about presidential candidate Bernie Sanders came under fire. Steinem "has been a tireless and elegant voice for the equality and dignity of women, men and people of all colors, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds for over half a century," Bialik wrote in a blog post.

