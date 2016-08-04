Glee's Lauren Potter Is Engaged—And It Was the Cutest Proposal EVER

Glee alum Lauren Potter's childhood friend-turned-boyfriend Timothy Spear presented her with a promise ring on Sunday, July 31, during a romantic picnic in Laguna Beach.

The 26-year-old—best known for playing sidekick to Jane Lynch's Sue Sylvester on the Fox series—said "yes," and now her mom, Robin Sinkhorn, is revealing all about the big moment.

"He picked out the ring, made payments on it, and then planned the picnic and the moment to get down on one knee to ask her to promise to be his one-and-only and marry him when they are ready," her mom told People, where you can see pics of the romantic moment. "Then they watched the sunset together."



@TheLaurenPotter/Twitter

Collective awww, everyone! Kudos to Timothy—who is also 26 years old and who was also born with Down Syndrome like Lauren—for pulling off such a special proposal.

Turns out, Lauren and Timothy's families have known each other since the two were babies and were part of the same infant stimulation classes at the Children's Center in Riverside.

"We've kept in touch over the years, but it wasn't until the kids were reunited while they were both living in Laguna Beach," she added. "When Lauren ended a relationship, Timothy immediately asked her out and they have been together since."

We can't wait to see what's next for these two!