Here’s Your First Look at Clare Waight Keller’s Givenchy

A new era will commence Oct. 1 when newly appointed Givenchy Artistic Director Claire Waight Keller makes her debut for the brand with a collection of men’s and women’s wear at Paris Fashion Week. But you don’t have to wait several months to see what she has up her sleeve.

On Monday, the French fashion house offered a first look at her designs via Instagram by dropping “Transformation Seduction,” Waight Keller’s first campaign for the brand. Photographed by Steven Meisel, the images show a shift by the former Chloé creative director that steers away from the romantic and feminine and toward the sexy and more risqué.

Across the portfolio, models Saffron Abigail Vadher, Elias Bouremah, Meghan Roche, and Kolton Bowen leave little to the imagination with black silk-strip pants, an arrow necklace, and sheer floral blouses. According to The New York Times, Givenchy will, for the first time, combine the men’s and women’s shows this October, hence the inclusion of male and female models.

The cats and their collars? An apparent reference to Givenchy’s feline prints from the 1953 collection. Meow. Waight Keller, by the way, will be the first-ever female at the helm of the iconic brand. We can't wait until her debut.

Scroll down to see the new campaign images.