Giuliana Rancic on What it's Really Like to Work a Red Carpet

By rough count, Giuliana Rancic has around a hundred jobs, and each one sounds more fun than the last. (Clothing designer! Prosecco purveyor! Skincare entrepreneur!) And this weekend, she’ll be in your living room working the gig that helped make her a household name: hosting the Golden Globes red carpet for E!. In her nearly two decades as the channel’s red carpet host, Rancic has asked fashion, film, and fan-sourced questions of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Viewers go nuts for it. E! has the most-watched red carpet show not just in the U.S., but around the world, running in 160 countries. “I should be a nervous wreck knowing millions of people are watching, but as soon as the red light comes on, and we go live, I totally lose all my nerves and feel happy and relaxed,” Rancic tells InStyle. As each interview is only two or so minutes long, Rancic ditches the script and focuses on having fun in the moment.

As for what she'll be wearing: Rancic says her Golden Globes look is TBD, but a lavender gown is in the running (she says she doesn't choose "the one" until a fitting a few days before each event). Ahead, she shares a few of her favorite red carpet moments and traditions. Make sure you tune in to E! on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. ET to see what the stars show up in as Rancic and Ryan Seacrest co-host E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

On her getting-ready rituals:

"A week or two before an award show, if I’m in Chicago, I go to Ana Ibarra at The Med Spa at Northwestern for one of her signature facials. Or if I’m in Los Angeles, I go to Dr. Jason Diamond in Beverly Hills to get The Diamond Facial, a facial you have probably seen many celebrities posting about on Instagram. I had to try it for myself and absolutely loved it. It tightens and lifts the skin and is really amazing. The night before the actual red carpet show, I use my Fountain of Truth Honey Glow Mask for 20 minutes and follow it with the Fountain of Truth Dream Cream, which is a super-hydrating overnight mask that I sleep with. I wake up with the most gorgeous glow!"

On a surprising red carpet moment:

"One of my most favorite recent interviews was with Cardi B at last year’s Grammys. I asked her if she was nervous and she said, 'I have butterflies in my stomach and my vagina!' Before the show was over, that moment had gone viral. I just live for those fun and unexpected moments."

On the red carpet look she’ll never forget:

"There have been so many memorable red carpet looks over the past 17 years I’ve been hosting the E! red carpet. One of my all-time favorites is Nicole Kidman at the Oscars in 2007 in the red Balenciaga gown with the large bow at the shoulder. Wow! She combined three trends I never get tired of seeing at award shows: a beautiful red dress, oversized bows, and sophistication. That look was head-to-toe perfection."

On her favorite celeb to interview:

"It’s a long list, but recently, it would have to be Lady Gaga. She is so cool and relatable and present. It’s like you’re the only person in the room when she talks to you. I am a true fan of her work and talent (A Star Is Born ... OMG, amazing!), but more importantly, I respect her tremendously for being such an authentic, strong, and inspirational woman."

On keeping it moving after a stumble:

"I think some people expect every single interview to be absolutely perfect, but the reality is the interviewer is having dozens of conversations with stars from the worlds of TV, film, and music so you have to be prepared for hundreds of interviews each award season. It would be virtually impossible to never stumble, and that’s completely fine. Think about how many conversations you have at work or out at night with people; it’s not realistic to expect to remember every single thing about every person you meet. We do the best we can."

On her Golden Globes game plan:

"Same game plan as every year: Have fun and stay in the moment!"