Gisele Bundchen Struts into Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony in a Metallic Gown

Gisele Bundchen just made Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium her runway.

The supermodel stunned as she strutted her way into the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony Friday evening, looking like she was walking down a catwalk in a plunging, long-sleeved shimmery, silver Alexandre Herchcovitch gown complete with a thigh-high split and a cinched waist.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Pens Heartfelt Note About Olympics Being Held in Her Home Country

The Brazil native's long, blonde hair flowed in soft waves around her face as she captivated the audience, and ever the pro, she kept a smile on her face, and didn't lose her stride as she daringly made her way down the long span of the stadium's floor in sky-high silver stilettos.

Before she headed into the opening ceremony, the mom of two shared a touching note with fans earlier in the day about how much it meant to her to have the Olympics in her home country.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIuu2g7D8eH/?taken-by=gisele

"The Olympics symbolize so much for our global community," she wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of herself placing her hands in the shape of a heart. "The unity that is felt is amazing and gives me goose bumps. There is so much dedication and love the athlete's themselves pour into their chosen sport. Each athlete has given their all to achieve lifelong dreams and their journeys have led them here to Rio to compete for their countries with pride. The energy is electric and contagious."

And so is Bundchen's strut. Only she could make walking in stilettos look like an Olympic sport.