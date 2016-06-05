Gisele Bündchen to Star in National Geographic Documentary

Gisele Bündchen is coming to a TV near you, but she won’t be on a runway this time. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel recently announced that she will appear in the second season of National Geographic’s Years of Living Dangerously, a weekly documentary series that delves into the realities of climate change.

Bündchen, who's been an avowed environmental activist for years, took to Instagram to announce her latest project: “I'm excited to be joining season two of @YearsofLiving Dangerously as a correspondent, exploring deforestation and climate change in my beautiful home country of Brazil,” she wrote. The accompanying picture showed the model sitting against the trunk of a huge tree, tossing up a peace sign.

I'm excited to be joining season two of @YearsofLiving Dangerously as a correspondent, exploring deforestation and climate change in my beautiful home country of Brazil. The new season will air globally later this year on @NatGeoChannel #Yearsproject #Amazonforest 🌳🍃 Muito empolgada em participar da segunda temporada do @YearsofLiving Dangerously como correspondente, investigando o desmatamento e as mudanças climáticas no meu lindo país. A nova temporada irá ao ar mundialmente no final do ano no @NatGeoChannel #Florestaamazonica A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 2, 2016 at 7:19am PDT

A few days later, she posted another shot posing with Paulo Adario, a bush pilot and forest strategist for Greenpeace. The supermodel was dressed simply in a plain tan shirt, loose brown pants, and sneakers, and she explained that Adario had taken her for a flight over the Amazon forest to view the destruction firsthand.

Yesterday I met Paulo Adario (a warrior for the forests). We flew over the Amazon and I was able to see the extent of destruction from above. We have to stop this before it is too late. I can't wait to share my experience with all of you soon on @NatGeoChannel @YearsofLiving Dangerously season 2 #Yearsproject #greenpeace 🌳🌳🌳 Ontem eu conheci Paulo Adario (um guerreiro para as florestas). Nós voamos sobre a Amazônia e pude ver lá de cima a extensão da destruição. Nós precisamos parar isso antes que seja tarde. Estou ansiosa para dividir com todos vocês essa experiência que irá ao ar na segunda temporada de @YearsofLiving Dangerously no @NatGeoChannel #desmatamentozero. Para saber mais sobre Paulo Adario procure o vídeo "Salvar a Amazônia, pela vida do planeta terra". A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 4, 2016 at 7:06am PDT

This isn’t the only project Bündchen is involved with lately; a few days prior, she announced her participation in the United Nations’ Wild for Life campaign and spoke out against illegal trade in wildlife. The Brazilian stunner is clearly passionate about raising awareness of environmental issues, and we can’t wait to see her in action when Years of Living premieres in October.