Gisele Bündchen Cuddles Up with Tom Brady at a Signing for Her Book

This is how you turn a red carpet event into a date night. As Gisele Bündchen struck fierce poses at the signing of her Taschen photo book in New York City Sunday, her husband, Tom Brady, was right by her side as she stunned in a silver, body-hugging Julien MacDonald dress that was a definitive statement maker.

The dress, which featured a thigh-high split and sheer cutouts in the front, also had a sheer back, with only a thin sequined silver panel running down the middle of it. With Bündchen on his arm, it's no surprise that Brady was all smiles at the fête. The duo cuddled up as they enjoyed the evening, with the New England Patriots quarterback wrapping his arms around his ladylove in a photo from the event.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Bündchen posted that shot (at top) on her Instagram page, captioning it with a heart emoticon, and went on to share a few more photos from her big night. In one snap, she strikes a pose against a brick building with a group of people, captioning it, "The gang!..."

The gang! Where were you? @kiarakinc @evetsanchez @charlenelee777 @jkm1177 #aboutlastnight #giselesbook 💥 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 1, 2016 at 2:51pm PDT

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen's $700 Book Sold Out Before It Even Hit Bookstores

Getting @ninomunoz ready for the dance floor!!#aboutlastnight #giselesbook 💃🏼👄Preparando @ninomunoz para a pista de dança. #sobreontemanoite #livrogisele A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 1, 2016 at 1:49pm PDT

In another, she purses her lips and snuggles up with photographer Nino Munoz, captioning it, "Getting @ninomunoz ready for the dance floor!!#aboutlastnight #giselesbook." Munoz went on to post a photo of himself with Bündchen on the carpet, writing, "Love times 3 @gisele @harryjoshhair So much fun supporting our friend for her book party! #tashen how amazing is that dress!!!!"

Gisele's Taschen coffee table book chronicles her 20-year fashion career. It was only fitting that she wore a dress that stole the show.