whitelogo
whitelogo
Gisele Bundchen
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Gisele Bundchen
Videos
Gisele Bündchen Apologizes for Dissing Instagram-Era Models
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Tom Brady Admits His Wife and Kids Are “Getting the Short End of the Stick”
May 01, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Gisele Bündchen Has a Junk Food Weakness
Mar 27, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Most Recent
Fashion
Why Gisele Bündchen Chose to Model Fully Clothed for Her Latest Lingerie Shoot
Feb 15, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Shake off Super Bowl Loss with a Sunset Kiss
Feb 12, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Gisele Bündchen Responds to Reports She Told Her Kids the Patriots "Let" the Eagles Win
Feb 07, 2018 @ 6:30 pm
Videos
Gisele Bündchen Still Hopes That Husband Tom Brady Will Retire Soon
Feb 05, 2018 @ 6:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Gisele Bündchen Consoles Tom Brady After Devastating Super Bowl Loss
Feb 05, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
See All of the Celebrities Who Went to the 2018 Super Bowl
Feb 04, 2018 @ 9:45 pm
Videos
Tom Brady and Gisele Took the Ultimate Pre- Super Bowl Family Portrait
Feb 04, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Clothing
5 Game-Day Outfits Inspired by Gisele Bündchen
Jan 30, 2018 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
A Cruel Comment About Gisele and Tom Brady's Daughter Is Making People Look Up This Word
Jan 29, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Gisele Bündchen Wants Tom Brady to Retire from the NFL, and She’s Recruiting Friends to Convince Him
Jan 23, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Gisele Bündchen Lost Her Mind Watching the Patriots Win Superbowl Spot
Jan 22, 2018 @ 8:15 am
Celebrity
Celebrities in Uggs: The Ultimate It-Girl Rite of Passage
Jan 01, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Lifestyle
The Water Bottle Your Favorite Celebs Are Currently Obsessed with
Dec 27, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Share Rare Photos of Daughter for Her 5th Birthday
Dec 05, 2017 @ 9:45 pm
Social Media
The Top Celebrity Weddings and Engagements on Instagram in 2017
Nov 29, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
See How Chrissy Teigen, EmRata, J.Lo, and More Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving
Nov 23, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
10 Celebs Who Never Fly Without Their Neck Pillow
Nov 21, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Gisele Is No Longer the World’s Highest-Paid Model After 15 Years in the No. 1 Spot
Nov 21, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Tom Brady Posts Sexy Bikini Photo of Gisele Bundchen
Nov 04, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Hair
This Is the Secret Behind Gisele's Signature Blonde Hair Color
Oct 24, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!