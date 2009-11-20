Girls Gift Giving Sponsored by Godiva Liqueur

Show your best friends how much you care with an evening of fabulous food, drinks and fun at your home. For this special group of close friends, nothing but a handwritten invitation will do. Pen a note telling each how much it will mean for you to see her at your home.
Ask each of your guests to bring a small gift any one of you would love. Pile the goodies together to play "gift grab." Each guest takes a number from a hat, and lowest number chooses a gift from the pile. The girlfriend with the next highest number can take a gift from the pile - or steal the first person's gift. But watch out - those with empty hands get to draw, and grab a gift, again.
Serve a tray of party nibbles for starters, then invite friends to create their own favorite concoction from ingredients you've supplied - gourmet tacos or fajitas, a pasta bowl with exotic vegetables, or individual pizza with every topping under the sun.
Complement your wintry theme with a creamy drink that's perfect over ice. Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur has the delicate flavors of white chocolate and Madagascar Vanilla, with a soft, lush finish that reflects the warmth and joy of the season.
Show your best friends how much you care with an evening of fabulous food, drinks and fun at your home. For this special group of close friends, nothing but a handwritten invitation will do. Pen a note telling each how much it will mean for you to see her at your home.
Ask each of your guests to bring a small gift any one of you would love. Pile the goodies together to play "gift grab." Each guest takes a number from a hat, and lowest number chooses a gift from the pile. The girlfriend with the next highest number can take a gift from the pile - or steal the first person's gift. But watch out - those with empty hands get to draw, and grab a gift, again.
Serve a tray of party nibbles for starters, then invite friends to create their own favorite concoction from ingredients you've supplied - gourmet tacos or fajitas, a pasta bowl with exotic vegetables, or individual pizza with every topping under the sun.
Complement your wintry theme with a creamy drink that's perfect over ice. Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur has the delicate flavors of white chocolate and Madagascar Vanilla, with a soft, lush finish that reflects the warmth and joy of the season.