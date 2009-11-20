Girls Gift Giving Sponsored by Godiva Liqueur

Nov 20, 2009 @ 11:24 am
Near and Dear
Near and Dear
Show your best friends how much you care with an evening of fabulous food, drinks and fun at your home. For this special group of close friends, nothing but a handwritten invitation will do. Pen a note telling each how much it will mean for you to see her at your home.

GET MORE INFO
www.DrinkGodiva.com
From the Heart
From the Heart
Ask each of your guests to bring a small gift any one of you would love. Pile the goodies together to play "gift grab." Each guest takes a number from a hat, and lowest number chooses a gift from the pile. The girlfriend with the next highest number can take a gift from the pile - or steal the first person's gift. But watch out - those with empty hands get to draw, and grab a gift, again.

GET MORE INFO
www.DrinkGodiva.com
Ladies' Choice
Ladies' Choice
Serve a tray of party nibbles for starters, then invite friends to create their own favorite concoction from ingredients you've supplied - gourmet tacos or fajitas, a pasta bowl with exotic vegetables, or individual pizza with every topping under the sun.

GET MORE INFO
www.DrinkGodiva.com
Here's to us!
Here's to us!
Complement your wintry theme with a creamy drink that's perfect over ice. Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur has the delicate flavors of white chocolate and Madagascar Vanilla, with a soft, lush finish that reflects the warmth and joy of the season.

GET MORE INFO
www.DrinkGodiva.com

"Please Indulge Responsibly"
"Godiva® Liqueurs. 15% Alc/Vol. ©2009 Godiva Liqueur Co., Norwalk, CT."
Fun and Favors
Fun and Favors
Gift your friends with a memento of your party as they depart - a crystal bottle stopper, snowflake tree ornament, sparkly candle, gingerbread cookies, a snow globe, or icy mints.

GET MORE INFO
www.DrinkGodiva.com
