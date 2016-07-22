Peek Inside Ginnifer Goodwin's Stunning $1.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Jul 22, 2016

Ginnifer Goodwin, star from NBC's hit series Once Upon a Time, is selling the Hollywood Hills home she bought in 2008 for $1.5 million—and the interior is seriously stunning.

Boasting 2,204-square-feet, the six-bedroom, three-bath home has been passed down a long line of celeb owners, including Busy Philipps, Rachel Bilson, and Rose McGowan, Trulia reports. The elegant house, built in 1923, is gated for added privacy, features a dramatic front entryway and a fire pit out back on the terrace.

Inside, Goodwin's got the lay of the land when it comes to sophisticated sitting rooms, a chic kitchen featuring top-of-the-line appliances, and a cozy master suite with a pretty tiled bathroom.

To see what it's like to live it up in the Hollywood Hills, scroll through Goodwin's breathtaking bit of real estate below.

The Master Bedroom

French doors leading to the terrace from inside this stylish bedroom oasis make this one of the chicest bedrooms we've seen.

The Living Room

Inside this calm sitting room, guests can sit and relax while chatting or watching TV.

The Backyard 

The backyard features romantic seating and charming landscaping for an elegant outdoor eating experience.

The Fire Pit Area

Here, in this swanky backyard slash fire pit area, entertaining is a cinch.

The Sitting Room

This all-purpose sitting room, with expansive windows, has a dining room table and a nook for reading.

