Peek Inside Ginnifer Goodwin's Stunning $1.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Ginnifer Goodwin, star from NBC's hit series Once Upon a Time, is selling the Hollywood Hills home she bought in 2008 for $1.5 million—and the interior is seriously stunning.

Boasting 2,204-square-feet, the six-bedroom, three-bath home has been passed down a long line of celeb owners, including Busy Philipps, Rachel Bilson, and Rose McGowan, Trulia reports. The elegant house, built in 1923, is gated for added privacy, features a dramatic front entryway and a fire pit out back on the terrace.

Inside, Goodwin's got the lay of the land when it comes to sophisticated sitting rooms, a chic kitchen featuring top-of-the-line appliances, and a cozy master suite with a pretty tiled bathroom.

To see what it's like to live it up in the Hollywood Hills, scroll through Goodwin's breathtaking bit of real estate below.