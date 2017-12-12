whitelogo
Ginnifer Goodwin
Celebrity
Ginnifer Goodwin
Fashion
Celebrities Who Will Turn 40 in 2018
Dec 12, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Transformations
Ginnifer Goodwin's Changing Looks
May 22, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Celebrity
Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in the Past Year
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Peek Inside Ginnifer Goodwin's Stunning $1.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home
Jul 22, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Just Welcomed Their Second Baby
Jun 08, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Celebrity
Happy Birthday to Ginnifer Goodwin! See the Birthday Girl's Best Beauty Moments
May 22, 2016 @ 7:30 am
Celebrity Moms
Ginnifer Goodwin Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Sheer White Dress
Apr 18, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Lea Michele Completely Fan-Girled Out Over Beyoncé and Jay Z at a Basketball Game
Mar 03, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Movies
13 Movies to See in March 2016
Mar 02, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Ginnifer Goodwin May Have Just Decided Her Baby's Name on
Jimmy Kimmel
—and It's Adorable
Mar 01, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Star Couples
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child
Feb 18, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Are Expecting Their Second Child Together
Nov 17, 2015 @ 2:45 pm
TV Shows
Once Upon a Time
Star Joana Metrass Hopes Show "Changes the Image of Fairytales" for Young Girls
Nov 11, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Ginnifer Goodwin Hops on the Pastel Hair Trend
Jul 14, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Transformations
Birthday Girl Ginnifer Goodwin Didn't Always Rock a Pixie Cut--See Her 19 Best Hairstyles
May 22, 2015 @ 7:15 am
Fashion
Birthstone Gift Ideas: Emerald Pieces for May
May 01, 2015 @ 7:30 am
Red Carpet
Ginnifer Goodwin Reveals Her Favorite Disney Princess, and It's
Not
Snow White
Jan 08, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Red Carpet
See All the Best Looks from the 2015 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet!
Jan 07, 2015 @ 9:45 pm
Beauty
InStyle
’s Beauty Assistant Chops Her Bob into a Pixie—See Her Makeover!
Sep 16, 2014 @ 1:00 pm
Jewelry
#RocksMyWorld: Monique Lhuillier Adds Something Blue and More to Her Engagement Ring Collection
Jul 24, 2014 @ 2:32 pm
Beauty
Is the Pixie Craze Over? These Celebrity Grow-Outs Say Maybe
May 13, 2014 @ 2:36 pm
Celebrity Moms
Hollywood Moms (and Dads!) Celebrate Their Little Ones at the Milk + Bookies Event
Apr 28, 2014 @ 5:56 pm
TV Shows
A Real Happily Ever After! Ginnifer Goodwin's Wedding Gown Design Revealed
Apr 18, 2014 @ 4:04 pm
