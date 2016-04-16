11 Times Birthday Girl Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire Wowed on the Dance Floor

Bettmann Archive
Olivia Bahou
Apr 16, 2016

Happy birthday to the late Ginger Rogers! The multitalented star passed away in 1995 at the age of 83, but her legacy lives on through her legendary films, velvety voice, and incredible dance numbers.

The actress is perhaps best known for her partnership with Fred Astaire, acting and dancing alongside him in ten films during the ‘30s and ‘40s. From Roberta to Top Hat, Swing Time to Carefree, the dynamic duo waltzed their way into America’s hearts.

In honor of Rogers’s special day, keep scrolling to see 11 gorgeous images of the duo tearing up the dance floor.

1 of 11 Bettmann Archive

In Flying Down to Rio

Rogers held a sweet embrace with Astaire on the movie set, wearing a ruffled white dress and kitten heels.

2 of 11 ullstein bild via Getty Images

In The Gay Divorcee

The actress flew across the dance floor in an A-line gown with her forever partner, Astaire.

3 of 11 Bettmann Archive

In The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle

Rogers and Astaire are mirror images of each other, showing off their perfect coordination in this still from the 1939 film.

4 of 11 Bettmann Archive

In Carefree

The singer is totally airborne in this amazing shot, wearing a stunning ruffled dress and her signature curls.

5 of 11 Bettmann Archive

In Swing Time

Rogers and Astaire swung to the beat in the musical number "Pick Yourself Up" in the 1936 film.

6 of 11 Bettmann Archive

In Carefree

The dancer looks stunning in a black V-neck gown with feathered detailing while waltzing on the set of the 1938 film.

7 of 11 Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

In The Gay Divorcee

The dance partners share a sweet embrace in this stunning still from the 1934 film.

8 of 11 RKO Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images

In Top Hat

Rogers does a jaw-dropping backbend in a gorgeous feathered gown for the 1935 movie.

9 of 11 Bettmann Archive

In Roberta

Rogers stuns in a silky gown while dancing to "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes" in the 1935 film.

10 of 11 Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

In Hollywood

Rogers wears a gorgeous fur-trimmed coat and hat in this 1930 portrait.

11 of 11 ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

In Follow the Fleet

The on-screen partners hop around in their best sailor garb in a scene from the 1936 motion picture.

