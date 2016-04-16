11 Times Birthday Girl Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire Wowed on the Dance Floor

Happy birthday to the late Ginger Rogers! The multitalented star passed away in 1995 at the age of 83, but her legacy lives on through her legendary films, velvety voice, and incredible dance numbers.

The actress is perhaps best known for her partnership with Fred Astaire, acting and dancing alongside him in ten films during the ‘30s and ‘40s. From Roberta to Top Hat, Swing Time to Carefree, the dynamic duo waltzed their way into America’s hearts.

In honor of Rogers’s special day, keep scrolling to see 11 gorgeous images of the duo tearing up the dance floor.