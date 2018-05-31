whitelogo
whitelogo
Gillian Jacobs
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Gillian Jacobs
Celebrity
Why Gillian Jacobs Follows the Shonda Rhimes Method for Negotiating
May 31, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
17 Celebrities Who've Gone Alcohol-Free
May 02, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Shoes
Celebrities are Obsessed with This New Shoe Brand
Apr 04, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Most Recent
Fashion
Step Inside the Celeb-Packed Dior Lady Art Pop-Up Boutique Event
Dec 07, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
InStyle Hearts NYC
16 Stars Tell Us Where to Spot Them on Your Next Trip to N.Y.C.
May 31, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
TV Shows
6 Reasons to Binge-Watch the New Netflix Show
Love
, According to Star Gillian Jacobs
Feb 19, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Inside Forward by Elyse Walker and the CFDA's Rising Talent Fête
Nov 18, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Gillian Jacobs, Abigail Spencer, and a Fashion-Forward Crowd Step Out in Support of Young Designers
Nov 18, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!