Gigi Hadid's Latest Look Is a Lesson in Cool Mom Style
She made an outing with her daughter a major fashion moment.
Gigi Hadid isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom. The supermodel — who welcomed her daughter in September — stepped out on Saturday in New York City with the newborn, and looked seriously chic while on baby duty.
For the mother-daughter outing, Gigi wore a white button-down underneath a long Thom Browne coat in camel, faded jeans, and a pair of very practical Doc Marten boots. In an attempt to fly under the radar, she accessorized with a black face mask, round sunglasses, and for the pièce de résistance — a shearling bucket hat by Louis Vuitton.
It's the third time this week Hadid has been spotted out and about with her baby girl. On Tuesday, the new mom and her sister Bella were photographed pushing baby Zigi in a stroller on the sidewalk downtown in Soho, and during that occasion, Gigi layered up in all-black. And, a few days later, she shared a photo of her and her daughter posing in the middle of the New York City snow bundled up in a black wool coat, white boots, and a newsboy cap.
Her first snow 🗽," Gigi captioned the adorable shot.