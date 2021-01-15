Gigi Hadid Wore a Very Special Necklace to Celebrate Zayn Malik's New Album
Find someone who will support you like this.
Zayn Malik's third album, Nobody Is Listening, dropped today and his very supportive girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, let all of her followers know. Not only did Hadid urge everyone on Instagram to take a listen, she showed off a very special Zayn necklace.
In a pair of photos posted to her Instagram Story, Hadid posed in front of a promotional truck with Nobody Is Listening emblazoned on it. In the photos, she's wearing a ripped jeans, chunky brown shoes, a boyfriend blazer from 3. Paradis, a graphic Moschino T-shirt and sunglasses, and a gold-and-diamond necklace with "Zayn" in bold, gothic, old-English lettering.
A close-up look at the jewelry showed a very sweet heart-shaped pendant necklace, turquoise-and-crystal choker, and more in the mix.
In addition to the very sweet photo tribute, fans may find something else to talk about when they give Nobody Is Listening a listen of their own. One song, called "When Love's Around," has people thinking that Malik is ready to take things to the next level with Hadid, hinting at an impending marriage.
"I need you in my life," he sings. "Yeah, you could be my wife for real / Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love."
Malik and Hadid have been together since 2015. A few months ago, the couple welcomed a daughter, whose name remains unknown.