Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Reportedly Had a "Super Toxic" Relationship Prior to His Fight with Yolanda
After news broke about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's most recent split, sources say it's probably for the best. For the past six years, the exes have broken up and gotten back together several times, and friends of the couple revealed that their relationship was "toxic" even before the singer's alleged altercation with the supermodel's mom, Yolanda.
"It was a super toxic relationship," one of Malik's pals told People. Meanwhile, a family friend close to Hadid explained, "Zayn has a complicated personality. It's been hard at times for Gigi to live with him."
Despite their differences, the two are committed to co-parenting their 13-month-old daughter, Khai. "They are both good parents though. They co-parent," the source continued, before adding that there's still tension between Zayn and Gigi's mom. "Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild. She has had some issues with Zayn. She thinks he could treat Gigi better. This is creating conflicts between Yolanda and Zayn."
Another source echoed a similar sentiment about the former couple's dynamic. "Gigi and Zayn had a very destructive relationship when they were together romantically," an insider told Us Weekly, but regardless, "Gigi stands by Zayn's ability to coparent well."
This week, news of an alleged domestic dispute between Malik and Yolanda was leaked to the press, and in court documents, the former One Direction star pleaded no contest to harassment charges. TMZ first reported that Zayn "struck" Yolanda and "shoved her into a dresser" while continuously cursing during their argument. Malik, for his part, adamantly denies the accusations.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).