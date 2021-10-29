Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Reportedly Broken Up

"They are not together right now," a Hadid family friend told the outlet. "They are both good parents though. They co-parent." The source added, "Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

The news of their breakup came just hours after it was reported that Malik and Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid got in an argument that allegedly turned physical. Citing sources close to the situation, TMZ revealed that Zayn "struck" Yolanda, and that she's considering filing a police report. Zayn denied the claim, telling the publication, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."