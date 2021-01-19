Gigi Hadid Revealed a Surprising Way Taylor Swift Helped Out During Her Pregnancy
Taylor to the rescue.
Gigi Hadid is revealing exactly when she found out she was pregnant — and how friend Taylor Swift came to the rescue in the early days of her pregnancy.
Hadid replied to a fan asking if she knew she was pregnant during Fashion Week last year, to which the model said, "Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show."
"I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show," she said.
Hadid also responded to a fan who asked about the foods she craved while nauseated and pregnant, writing, "It went in waves," and included everything from bagels to brownies and toast.
"But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese (except for in London, Taylor gave me bagels)," she added.
Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter in September 2020. At the time, Hadid shared that Swift had made and sent a pink blanket as a baby gift.