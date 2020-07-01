Gigi Hadid Said This Optical Illusion Style Trick Hides Her Pregnancy
Gigi Hadid revealed how she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months, even tricking her most eagle-eyed fans. Hello! caught the comments on an Instagram Live from a few days ago, where a fan asked, "How do you not have a tummy?? I’m 4 months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge you look great tho!"
In the IG Live, Gigi was chatting with chef and welfare advocate Sophia Roe about Black Lives Matter. While she didn't address her pregnancy on video, she did head into the comments to answer the question. "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion," Hadid wrote. "From the side it’s a different story! haha — wishing u the best! x"
As you can see in the video, she was wearing the tan jumpsuit in question.
Hadid is expecting her first child longtime with boyfriend Zayn Malik sometime in September. The news about her pregnancy came out in late April and Hadid later confirmed it on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
In an earlier Instagram Live, she explained how she was "a few months preggo," during Fashion Month this year but people just thought she had face fillers.