Gigi Hadid's Coat Is Cool, But We're Distracted By Her $400 Legging-Pants
They're honestly the best of both worlds.
It's true: Gigi Hadid has been inspiring our outfits for years. Who else was way ahead of the game when it came to adding a chain to every single thing or could have us breaking out our wallets hoping to score that on-sale Mango coat she wore during a stroll with her daughter? Each time the model steps out of the house, it's as if she's giving us a mini fashion lesson. And, for her latest trick, Hadid is proving that leggings can definitely pass as pants — if they include one tiny detail.
While it's still a highly-debated topic, "flared" leggings (which are basically yoga pants) have been rising in popularity, making this loungewear staple seem a bit more elevated and fancy. Hadid nailed the look by investing in an option with a bottom slit, wearing a $400 pair from WARDROBE.NYC with a black puffer from the same brand, neon Nike x Kobe Bryant sneakers, and a MasQd face mask.
The versatile bottoms were definitely the highlight of her look, and we could easily picture them dressed up with a pair of heels a structured blazer for a future night out, too. (It would be very Victoria Beckham).
Of course, if $400 seems a bit out your price range, not to worry. You can quickly copy the model and new mom's outfit with similar pairs from Zara ($20; zara.com), ASOS ($32; asos.com), and Forever 21 ($14; forever.com).