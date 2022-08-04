Gigi Hadid Took a Page Out of Her Sister Bella's Book With a Y2K Skater Outfit

Bella Hadid has practically become synonymous with the early aughts fashion renaissance, but it seems her older sister Gigi is taking a page out of her book with her latest outfit, which includes several Y2K staples.

On Wednesday, Gigi strolled around New York City's Soho neighborhood in a skater-grunge look that was straight from the year 2000 with its cropped, mixed-media sweater vest and fleece bucket hat. She paired the two Y2K classics with baggy, light-wash ripped jeans and black Converse. She accessorized with a tiny white purse, oval sunglasses, layered chain necklaces, and a beaded bracelet. She added one more throwback trend by attaching a colorful wrist strap to her iPhone.

On Thursday, the model teased a new project she's working on with an Instagram roundup of snaps documenting the creative process. She tagged Guest in Residence alongside the photos, which showed her looking at swatches of fabric and trying on several looks.

"Been workin on something …. with love, @guestinresidence 💛🧵 :)," she captioned the post. The model and fashion guru has also added "founder, creative director" of Guest in Residence to her IG bio. While she didn't give away many details, it's safe to assume she is cooking up some kind of clothing brand or collection. From the looks of her images, the pieces appear to be soft and cozy. The page currently has no posts and simply says "Knitters" in the bio.