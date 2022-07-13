Gigi Hadid Accessorized a Sheer Lace Dress With a Gigantic Bouquet of Yellow Tulips

We may be in the midst of summer, but Gigi Hadid just slipped into some cooler-weather outfits to promote Self-Portrait's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection. Among glitzy strap details and trousers galore, the shoot also showed Gigi sporting a sexy sheer dress paired with the most unconventional accessory: a gigantic bouquet of tulips.

The shoot in question — which shows the supermodel posing in various spots across New York City — first made its debut when the new collection went live on Wednesday. In one photo, Gigi wore a completely see-through black lace dress layered over matching black underwear that featured bustier-style cups, a chest cutout, and bedazzled spaghetti straps. Strappy heels and an arrangement of yellow flowers half the size of Hadid's frame completed the look, and she wore her blonde hair in soft waves parted down the middle.

self-portrait / Zoë Ghertner

Additional pieces from the campaign showed the model sporting a skin-tight ruched tan dress with similar glitzy straps, a black-and-white houndstooth mini skirt, and a tan three-piece tweed set — all of which showed Gigi with the same subtle glam and tousled blonde hair. With a slightly formal air to each ensemble, Self-Portrait designer, Han Chong, shared that her goal was to deliver pieces that "felt more elevated, and which truly celebrates eveningwear."

In an effort to capture a day in the life of the Self-Portrait woman when curating the campaign's imagery, Chong added, "Gigi was the perfect woman to bring this idea to life — free-spirited, hard-working, and a true ray of sunshine. She brought an effortless energy to this campaign."