Gigi Hadid Is Keeping the Sexy Cardigan Trend Alive in a Sheer, Ab-Baring Number

'Tis the season to wear barely-there knits as tops.

Photo: Getty

Sexy cardigan season is upon us, and Gigi Hadid's latest look is keeping the summer trend alive and well. On Friday, the supermodel stepped out in a midriff-revealing, sheer black knit from Princess Polly. The tiny top tied in the front with two barely-there strings, and showed off a matching black bra underneath. Leaning into her new grunge style, Gigi paired the see-through shirt with baggy, dark-wash denim and black-and-white Converse All-Star sneakers. Meanwhile, under her arm was a green and black tie-dye purse. Gigi accessorized with round '90s-inspired aviators, a chunky silver choker, and loose platinum blonde waves.

Gigi Hadid Took a Page Out of Her Sister Bella's Book With a Y2K Skater Outfit

Lately, Gigi's outfits have seemingly taken a page out of her sister Bella's style book. Just the other day, the model took a major departure from her signature aesthetic and went skater-chic in a cropped sweater vest decorated in multiple colors and patterns, and paired the knit with a blue fleece-lined bucket hat, ripped jeans, and her trusty Converse sneakers. There's no telling what she'll wear next.