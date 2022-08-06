Gigi Hadid Is Keeping the Sexy Cardigan Trend Alive in a Sheer, Ab-Baring Number

'Tis the season to wear barely-there knits as tops.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 6, 2022
Gigi Hadid Sheer Cardigan
Photo: Getty

Sexy cardigan season is upon us, and Gigi Hadid's latest look is keeping the summer trend alive and well.

On Friday, the supermodel stepped out in a midriff-revealing, sheer black knit from Princess Polly. The tiny top tied in the front with two barely-there strings, and showed off a matching black bra underneath. Leaning into her new grunge style, Gigi paired the see-through shirt with baggy, dark-wash denim and black-and-white Converse All-Star sneakers. Meanwhile, under her arm was a green and black tie-dye purse.

Gigi accessorized with round '90s-inspired aviators, a chunky silver choker, and loose platinum blonde waves.

Lately, Gigi's outfits have seemingly taken a page out of her sister Bella's style book. Just the other day, the model took a major departure from her signature aesthetic and went skater-chic in a cropped sweater vest decorated in multiple colors and patterns, and paired the knit with a blue fleece-lined bucket hat, ripped jeans, and her trusty Converse sneakers. There's no telling what she'll wear next.

