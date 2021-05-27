Gigi Hadid Shared Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Pregnancy
The best kind of throwback.
This week last year, Gigi Hadid was waiting on the arrival of her daughter, Kai. She shared exactly what that was like on Instagram today, posting a series of Polaroids from her pregnancy and giving her followers a look at her silky boxer shorts, striped pajama top, and, of course, her pregnant belly.
"This week, last year," she wrote. The post earned a slew of likes and comments, including one from Dua Lipa, who happens to be dating Gigi's brother, Anwar.
"Yeah, very exciting news. We're very, very excited," Lipa said in a radio interview with The Edge NZ last year, People reports.
Hadid has been sharing more of her experiences as a mother after keeping her pregnancy under the radar last year. She has been sharing more photos of Kai (some in matching outfits) and opening up about how her life has changed since she welcomed her little girl.
"You have a kid and you're lying in bed together and you look over and you're like, 'Okay, what now?' And you ask all of your friends the same questions, and everyone has a different answer," she told Vogue. "And that's when you kind of realize that everyone figures it out for themselves. And you do it in your own way, and you can take bits and pieces from people, but you're always going to end up doing it a little bit differently. This is our way."