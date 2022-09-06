Gigi Hadid Can't Stop Wearing These Comfy Italian Slides — and We Don't Blame Her

In the past few months, the two shoe styles I've worn the most are my trusty white sneakers and my comfy slides. I wear the former when doing some serious walking — like on those days when brunch with friends turns into 12-hour hangouts, and the latter when I'm running quick errands or want an easy shoe that doesn't require me to tie laces (hey, I can get lazy, okay). And because I'm always on the lookout for a fresh pair of slides, I was intrigued when Gigi Hadid was spotted in a particular pair on multiple occasions.

Hadid's footwear collection is obviously impressive. Cool sneakers! Cozy boots! Sky-high heels! You name it, she owns it. But regardless of all the options, she's been favoring buckle slides from Italian brand M.Gemi right now — you know, the brand we predicted would blow up in Hollywood, and though we hate to toot our own horn, we were pretty spot on.

Hadid's exact buckle slides are called the Matilde Due, and they're so popular, they're waitlisted right now with an expected ship date in about eight to 10 weeks — the model likely has something to do with that. All that to say: Secure your pair now or risk missing out on your size.

Regardless, these buckle slides are a brilliant investment for many reasons. Obviously, the fact that the shoe's grabbed ahold of Hadid is one point of intrigue. But aside from the celebrity backing, the Italian slides are also well-made; they're crafted from a buttery-soft Italian calf leather, plus a cork sole and molded footbed that adjusts to your foot's unique shape. The buckles are also adjustable, so whether you have narrow or wide feet, they'll work for you.

And before you even say it: Yes, we know fall is coming, and soon sandals like these will be replaced by boots. But to that we say, it's time to rock socks with sandals — a trend we're all for, as it extends the life cycle of our favorite slip-ons that we'd normally wear barefoot in the summer. But if the pairing isn't for you, the Hadid-approved sandals also come in a cozy version that includes a shearling-lined footbed for maximum warmth.

Convinced you need these Italian slides? Same. Shop various versions of the Matilde below.

