Gigi Hadid Called This $7 Lip Pen Her "Favorite" Because It "Stays on All Day"

Shoppers say it even “lasts for 10 hours.”

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 @ 01:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Gigi Hadid Ukrainian Relief Fashion Month Donation

As a self-described lazy girl, attending fashion week as a supermodel is not a dream I can relate to; between the hundreds of events and thousands of flashing cameras, the pressure to look put together at all times is real. That's why I was especially intrigued to see Gigi Hadid featured in a Vogue Italia video where she revealed what's in her bag. The new mom's Prada shoulder bag is full of must-haves for her daughter — no surprise there — plus, a few essential beauty items she always brings on the go, including hair ties, pimple stickers, hair spray, and an $8 long-lasting lip pencil she dubbed her "favorite."

Mixed with a lip moisturizer, Hadid explains, the Maybelline Super Stay Ink Crayon Lipstick is "like a lip tint" that's "easy and stays on all day." Available in 33 shades, ranging from soft nudes like 'reach high' and 'talk the talk' to bolder hues like bright red 'hustle in heels' and deep purple 'throw a party.' The creamy crayon leaves a pigmented color with a matte finish, and, like Hadid said, the main draw is its ability to stay vibrant and smudge-free for hours.

Maybelline Super Stay Ink Crayon Lipstick
Courtesy

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

Amazon shoppers love it, too: "It lasts me through a 10-hour shift without smudging and minimal fading," wrote one who called the pen their "go-to everyday lipstick." Another reviewer wrote that it's the first lip color they've found that "actually lasts all day and doesn't look all dry and cracked." A third noted the easy application, explaining it "can outline and fill in lips" and intensify in color with a couple added layers.

This ultra-long-lasting lip color is one Gigi Hadid-approved tip any busy makeup lover could use — especially considering it's only $7. Buy it on Amazon for an additional 26 percent off, now.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gigi Hadid MGemi
Gigi Hadid Can't Stop Wearing These Comfy Italian Slides — and We Don't Blame Her
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Viral "Brownie Glazed" Lips Might Just Be the Next Big Fall Makeup Trend
Taylor Swift Lipstick
Taylor Swift's Classic Red Lip at the VMAs Was Thanks to This $32 Formula That Shoppers Say Lasts "Forever" 
This Lipstick Is So Gorgeous, Salma Hayek's Daughter Stole Hers
This Lipstick Is So Gorgeous, Salma Hayek's Daughter Stole Hers
TikTok Stars Are Returning to Maybelline’s Classic Mascara — but Not for the Reason You’d Expect
TikTok Stars Are Returning to Maybelline's Classic Mascara — But Not for the Reason You'd Expect
Amazon Labor Day Deals Roundup
The 30 Best Labor Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 71% Off
Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Here are the Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon, Including Michelle Obama's Go-To Lipstick
10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon, Including a Michelle Obama Favorite
TikTok Influencer Kate Bartlett Revealed Her Favorite Viral Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds, Starting at $5
TikTok Influencer Kate Bartlett Revealed Her Favorite Viral Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds, Starting at $5
The 12 Best Liquid Eyeliners to Nail a Cat Eye
The 12 Best Liquid Eyeliners to Nail a Cat Eye
Even Megan Fox Uses These Viral Beauty Products
That Deep, Wine-Red Lipstick Megan Fox Keeps Wearing? It's From Sephora
The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look
The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look
Post Prime Day Deals
All the Post-Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping, Including an $8 Editor-Loved Sweatshirt
The Best Drugstore Lipsticks With Incredible Color Payoff
The Best Drugstore Lipsticks With Incredible Color Payoff
Miranda Kerr Klorane Dry Shampoo
Miranda Kerr's Secret to Major Volume Is on Sale at Amazon
This Cult-Favorite Filipino Brand Is Finally Available Stateside – and We Tried It
Sunnies Face's Cult-Favorite Lipstick Is Finally Available in the US