Gigi Hadid Called This $7 Lip Pen Her "Favorite" Because It "Stays on All Day"

As a self-described lazy girl, attending fashion week as a supermodel is not a dream I can relate to; between the hundreds of events and thousands of flashing cameras, the pressure to look put together at all times is real. That's why I was especially intrigued to see Gigi Hadid featured in a Vogue Italia video where she revealed what's in her bag. The new mom's Prada shoulder bag is full of must-haves for her daughter — no surprise there — plus, a few essential beauty items she always brings on the go, including hair ties, pimple stickers, hair spray, and an $8 long-lasting lip pencil she dubbed her "favorite."

Mixed with a lip moisturizer, Hadid explains, the Maybelline Super Stay Ink Crayon Lipstick is "like a lip tint" that's "easy and stays on all day." Available in 33 shades, ranging from soft nudes like 'reach high' and 'talk the talk' to bolder hues like bright red 'hustle in heels' and deep purple 'throw a party.' The creamy crayon leaves a pigmented color with a matte finish, and, like Hadid said, the main draw is its ability to stay vibrant and smudge-free for hours.

Amazon shoppers love it, too: "It lasts me through a 10-hour shift without smudging and minimal fading," wrote one who called the pen their "go-to everyday lipstick." Another reviewer wrote that it's the first lip color they've found that "actually lasts all day and doesn't look all dry and cracked." A third noted the easy application, explaining it "can outline and fill in lips" and intensify in color with a couple added layers.

This ultra-long-lasting lip color is one Gigi Hadid-approved tip any busy makeup lover could use — especially considering it's only $7. Buy it on Amazon for an additional 26 percent off, now.