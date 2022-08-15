Gigi Hadid Brought Back the Controversial, Low-Rise Bermuda Short

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid are pretty much synonymous with fashion renaissances at this point. Whether it's Bella and her chaotic Y2K style choices or Gigi's '90s dad shorts, the sisters are always reviving trends from past decades. And Gigi's most recent summer look brought back one very controversial trend from your middle and high school days: Bermuda shorts.

On Saturday, the model and mom hung out with some friends in New York City while wearing dark wash, knee-length denim shorts with a low-rise waistline and a cropped black tank top with spaghetti straps.

For footwear, she chose tan, suede Birkenstocks and accessorized with a short, gold necklace, oval wire frame sunglasses, and a tiny ivory handbag. Her blonde hair was slicked back into a tight bun elevating the otherwise simple summer look.

Between motherhood and her burgeoning modeling career, Gigi has had her hands full over the last couple of years. Now, she's adding another project to her plate: a fashion brand. A week ago, Hadid teased a new clothing line called Guest in Residence — which appears to be a luxe loungewear collection —with an Instagram carousel documenting the progress of creating her new company. "been workin on something …. with love, @guestinresidence 💛🧵 :)," she captioned the post.