Celebrity Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid Accessorized the Sparkliest Dress With the Tiniest Matching Handbag Sometimes fashion doesn't need to be functional. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 21, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Forget itty-bitty dresses — Gigi Hadid is now making a case for the micro-mini handbag. On Wednesday, the supermodel attended British Vogue's X Self-Portrait party in London where she mingled with a star-studded guest list and toted around the tiniest purse, maybe ever. Gigi's evening ensemble was comprised of multiple Self-Portrait pieces (anything for the face of their new campaign!), one of which included a skintight, long-sleeved lime green minidress covered top-to-bottom with crystals and complete with subtle shoulder pads. A miniature matching Bow bag from the label made up Hadid's accessories, and she contrasted the bright green with a pair of metallic emerald heels to finish the look. Gigi Hadid Expertly Styled Dad Shorts in the Trendiest Way The supermodel wore her blonde hair pulled into a top knot, save for two face-framing tendrils, and opted for a rosy-nude makeup palette to round out her glam. Hadid also sported blingy silver hoop earrings and a bright blue manicure during the event. Hadid's outing may have come as a much-needed mom's-night-out for the mother of one. Just days before the event, the model shared a rare glimpse of her 1-year-old daughter Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, in an Instagram photo dump. Captioned, "some recents, some not-so-recents, but better late than never," the post's second slide showed a snap of Khai's little feet pressed against Gigi's smiling face. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit