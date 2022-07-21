Gigi Hadid Accessorized the Sparkliest Dress With the Tiniest Matching Handbag

Sometimes fashion doesn't need to be functional.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty Images

Forget itty-bitty dresses — Gigi Hadid is now making a case for the micro-mini handbag. On Wednesday, the supermodel attended British Vogue's X Self-Portrait party in London where she mingled with a star-studded guest list and toted around the tiniest purse, maybe ever.

Gigi's evening ensemble was comprised of multiple Self-Portrait pieces (anything for the face of their new campaign!), one of which included a skintight, long-sleeved lime green minidress covered top-to-bottom with crystals and complete with subtle shoulder pads. A miniature matching Bow bag from the label made up Hadid's accessories, and she contrasted the bright green with a pair of metallic emerald heels to finish the look.

The supermodel wore her blonde hair pulled into a top knot, save for two face-framing tendrils, and opted for a rosy-nude makeup palette to round out her glam. Hadid also sported blingy silver hoop earrings and a bright blue manicure during the event.

Hadid's outing may have come as a much-needed mom's-night-out for the mother of one. Just days before the event, the model shared a rare glimpse of her 1-year-old daughter Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, in an Instagram photo dump. Captioned, "some recents, some not-so-recents, but better late than never," the post's second slide showed a snap of Khai's little feet pressed against Gigi's smiling face.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore the Sexiest Corset Tube Top in the Most Controversial Print
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore Her Sweater Wrong, and Now We Want to Wear Our Sweaters Wrong
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Accessorized a Sheer Lace Dress With a Gigantic Bouquet of Yellow Tulips
Bella Hadid Cropped Cardigan White Shirt Laptop Instagram
Bella Hadid Posed Fresh-Faced in the Tiniest Cardigan and the Most Chaotic Cutout Tank Top
Gigi Hadid
The Unabashed Joy of Being Gigi Hadid
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Pearl-Embellished Denim Bustier with Matching Jeans
15 Trends to Try This Summer
12 Trends to Try This Summer, According to Stylists and Fashion Experts
Clean Girl Aesthetic
How to Channel the Clean Girl Aesthetic, According to Fashion Influencers Who Have Already Nailed the Trend
The Era of Barbiecore Is Upon Us
A New Era of Barbiecore Fashion Is Upon Us
Influencer Summer Outfit Ideas - Revolve Festival
The Cutest, Easiest Outfit Ideas to Wear This Summer, According to Celebrities and Fashion Influencers
How Britney Spears's Style Has Changed — and Hasn't — Post-Conservatorship
How Britney Spears's Style Has — and Hasn't — Changed Post-Conservatorship
'It' Items of 2022
Everyone in Hollywood Owns These 10 'It' Items of 2022 and They're About to Be Everywhere
Festival Fashion
These Are the Biggest Festival Fashion Trends for 2022, According to Stylists
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
Bella Hadid Street Style Outfits
74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
I'm a Fashion Writer and Here's What I'm Buying for Fall from Nordstrom
I'm a Fashion Writer, and Here's What's in My Nordstrom Cart for Fall