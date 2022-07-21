Gigi Hadid Accessorized the Sparkliest Dress With the Tiniest Matching Handbag

Forget itty-bitty dresses — Gigi Hadid is now making a case for the micro-mini handbag. On Wednesday, the supermodel attended British Vogue's X Self-Portrait party in London where she mingled with a star-studded guest list and toted around the tiniest purse, maybe ever.

Gigi's evening ensemble was comprised of multiple Self-Portrait pieces (anything for the face of their new campaign!), one of which included a skintight, long-sleeved lime green minidress covered top-to-bottom with crystals and complete with subtle shoulder pads. A miniature matching Bow bag from the label made up Hadid's accessories, and she contrasted the bright green with a pair of metallic emerald heels to finish the look.

The supermodel wore her blonde hair pulled into a top knot, save for two face-framing tendrils, and opted for a rosy-nude makeup palette to round out her glam. Hadid also sported blingy silver hoop earrings and a bright blue manicure during the event.

Hadid's outing may have come as a much-needed mom's-night-out for the mother of one. Just days before the event, the model shared a rare glimpse of her 1-year-old daughter Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, in an Instagram photo dump. Captioned, "some recents, some not-so-recents, but better late than never," the post's second slide showed a snap of Khai's little feet pressed against Gigi's smiling face.