Gigi Hadid Shared Rare Photos of Baby Khai and Zayn Malik
We also got a look at Khai's nursery.
Gigi Hadid is sharing more of her life at home with Zayn Malik and daughter Khai. On Instagram, the model and mother posted several never-before-seen photos of her pregnancy, Zayn's cooking, Khai's nursery, and more.
After asking fans to give her a date to post a photo of, Hadid posted several photos of different stages of her pregnancy, and pregnancy style.
She also shared adorable photos of her daughter Khai's hands, feet, and Tommy Hilfiger puffer suit.
Of course, what would life at home be without some photos of new dad Zayn Malik and the nursery?
Last week, Hadid revealed that she had a home birth. In an interview with Vogue, she said, "I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that." She went on to say that Malik actually caught Khai. "It didn't even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."