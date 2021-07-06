Gigi Hadid Is Asking Paparazzi and Media to Blur Out Khai's Face in Photos
"As a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, all parents do ..." she wrote.
Gigi Hadid is a protective mom. On Monday, the model and mom to Khai took to her Instagram story to request privacy for her daughter in a statement.
"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller," Hadid wrote. "She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places — a true blessing."
She continued, "On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! she doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC ... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."
Hadid and her boyfriend, Khai's father, Zayn Malik (who just celebrated his first Father's Day) have been spotted on numerous occasions strolling with their daughter through New York City. The model's statement continued, saying that her and Malik's wish for their daughter is to have "as normal of a childhood as possible," and that she can decide how to share her image when "she comes of age."
"It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera," she wrote. "I know it's an extra effort — but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, all parents do ... and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family."
She also acknowledged the paparazzi who have already been respecting their wishes, thanking them for keeping a distance.
"I would like to send a huge 'Thank You' to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate it," she said, "For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting ... it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often."