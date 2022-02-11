Gigi Hadid Shared a Rare Photo of Khai in an Outfit That Her Aunt Bella Would Approve Of
Like aunt, like niece. Or, at least such is the case for Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi's daughter Khai.
On Thursday, the supermodel mom blessed our feeds with a rare photo of her 17-month-old baby girl, and by the looks of it, she's following in her aunt Bella's footsteps when it comes to her style. Wearing an outfit that Bella would most definitely approve of (and probably even put on herself), Khai paired an oversized denim jacket with her name embroidered in sequins across the back with checkered jeans in a baggy silhouette favored by Bella.
While Khai's outfit proportions have Bella written all over them, the Canadian tuxedo itself is also something the model has pulled off on more than one occasion.
"recents :)," Gigi captioned her latest photo dump, which also included snapshots of a sushi dinner, mirror selfies at home, and a coordinating shoe and handbag moment.
During a recent interview with InStyle, Gigi revealed what she appreciates most about Khai. "She's just so smart, and she's so aware," she said. "She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome." And while Khai is already nearing 2 years old, Hadid is still in disbelief that she's a mom. "It's wild," she explained. "A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we're nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, 'Oh my god. Where did you come from?'"