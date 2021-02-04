Gigi Hadid Just Shared the Details of Her Daughter's At-Home Birth
"I was an animal woman."
For Vogue's March cover interview, Gigi Hadid explained why she decided to have an at-home water birth for her daughter Khai.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the supermodel and her boyfriend singer and former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik decided an at-home birth was the best choice for them.
She told the publication that they were initially planning to deliver Khai at a New York City hospital but when the pandemic hit, Gigi, along with her family, sequestered at their farm in Bucks County, Pa. so her mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella could be with her.
Instead of a hospital room, they set up an inflatable tub in their bedroom and she went into 14-hour labor with the support of Bella, Yolanda, Malik, and a midwife to help her deliver. "When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually," she told Vogue with a laugh. "I was an animal woman."
Gigi requested to listen to an audio version of her favorite childhood book An Indian in a Cupboard but Malik found the movie, which the two watched together during the early hours of the labor.
"I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that," she said. At the end of the grueling process, she said Malik actually caught Khai.
"It didn't even click that she was out," she said. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."
Postpartum life is seemingly treating her well. She and Zayn are taking care of Khai by themselves without any help on a farm that Malik purchased nearby her mom's property. She also told the publication that she loves being on the farm and will likely raise Khai there. She's also not setting an expectations for her post-baby body or putting any pressure on herself to return to modeling just yet.
"I know that I'm not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker," she told Vogue. "I straight up was like, 'Yeah, I'll shoot a Vogue cover, but I'm obviously not going to be a size 0,' nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that. I also think it's a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it."