Gigi Hadid Just Wore an Actual Swimsuit to a Launch Party
We've all heard of pieces that are versatile enough to go from day to night, but what about from laying poolside to late-night launch parties? Well, Gigi Hadid is making a case for the summer staple's unexpected use just in time for swimwear season — and she showed us exactly how to style it.
On Sunday, the supermodel arrived at the launch of her latest collaboration, Gigi x Frankies Bikinis, in New York City. Hadid decided to show off the new collection of swim and resort wear first-hand for the occasion by incorporating a dainty blue-and-white patterned one-piece into her evening ensemble. She treated the swimwear as a bodysuit, layering it under an extremely cropped long-sleeve white collared top and pairing it with low-rise khaki trousers that slung below her hip bones. Gigi finished the look with a bright blue handbag designed by the late Virgil Abloh, cream-colored stilettos, and a smattering of crystal jewelry.
Not only did Gigi's collaboration hold a significant partnership — she teamed up with Francesca Aiello, her childhood friend and Frankies Bikinis founder for the project — but it also contained an ode to motherhood. One of the line's patterns featured a mother deer with her fawn meant to represent Gigi and her 1-year-old daughter Khai, which is the exact pattern Hadid wore to the launch.
"The inspiration for this collection was really centered around Gigi's time spent at her family home in Pennsylvania, and all of the memories created there with friends and family," Aiello told Page Six Style. "With the collection being so centered around family, nostalgia, and memories, she wanted to make sure we had something special to commemorate motherhood in a way that organically fit into the collection."