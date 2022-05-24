Gigi Hadid Just Wore an Actual Swimsuit to a Launch Party

We've all heard of pieces that are versatile enough to go from day to night, but what about from laying poolside to late-night launch parties? Well, Gigi Hadid is making a case for the summer staple's unexpected use just in time for swimwear season — and she showed us exactly how to style it.

On Sunday, the supermodel arrived at the launch of her latest collaboration, Gigi x Frankies Bikinis, in New York City. Hadid decided to show off the new collection of swim and resort wear first-hand for the occasion by incorporating a dainty blue-and-white patterned one-piece into her evening ensemble. She treated the swimwear as a bodysuit, layering it under an extremely cropped long-sleeve white collared top and pairing it with low-rise khaki trousers that slung below her hip bones. Gigi finished the look with a bright blue handbag designed by the late Virgil Abloh, cream-colored stilettos, and a smattering of crystal jewelry.

Not only did Gigi's collaboration hold a significant partnership — she teamed up with Francesca Aiello, her childhood friend and Frankies Bikinis founder for the project — but it also contained an ode to motherhood. One of the line's patterns featured a mother deer with her fawn meant to represent Gigi and her 1-year-old daughter Khai, which is the exact pattern Hadid wore to the launch.