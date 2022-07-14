Gigi Hadid Expertly Styled Dad Shorts in the Trendiest Way

Gigi Hadid is once again here to prove that she has range. The same day photos were released of the supermodel sporting an ultra-feminine black lace dress (while casually accessorizing with the biggest bouquet of yellow tulips) for a new campaign, she was spotted in the streets of New York City wearing bottoms that looked straight out of your dad's closet.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Gigi was pictured wearing the controversial bottoms in question: Knee-length, low-rise denim shorts. Delivering a masterclass in summer styling, the model paired the slouchy shorts with a white long-sleeved top featuring a diagonal slash of cutouts that revealed a lacy cream bralette underneath. Chunky black sandals, a cream shoulder bag, gold-framed sunglasses, and a stack of necklaces completed Hadid's model-off-duty 'fit, and she wore her blonde hair slicked into a braided ponytail.

Gigi's long blonde braid was a far cry from the interesting look she debuted just weeks prior while walking the Marc Jacobs fall 2022 show alongside her sister, Bella Hadid. For the 99-seat show at the New York Public Library, both of the sisters strutted the runway with black blunt micro-bangs and waist-length hair that showed off freshly-bleached eyebrows shaved sides of their heads, which were later revealed to be the work of a talented prosthetics team.

The eldest Hadid sister later posted on Instagram to give followers a behind-the-scenes look at the show — and a close-up shot of the glam. "ANYTHING 4 MARC 🪒," Gigi captioned the photo dump. "So much love and appreciation for the whole team @marcjacobs congratulations on an epic show."