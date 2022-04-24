Gigi Hadid's Birthday Outfit Included Sheer Pants and a Corset
Last night, birthday girl Gigi Hadid turned 27, and for her special day, she ditched the stereotypical party dress for chic, head-turning separates. Celebrating with family and friends — including her sister Bella, mom Yolanda, and pal Blake Lively — the supermodel showed up to the festivities hosted at private member's club Zero Bond in New York's NoHo neighborhood, wearing an all-white and allover sheer suit.
Outside the venue, Gigi modeled her look, which featured see-through white lace pants that highlighted her matching white underwear, a coordinating corset, and a floor-length mesh jacket in a swirling pattern. White pointed-toe heels and layers of pearl necklaces stuck with the ethereal theme. For glam, Hadid pulled her platinum blonde hair back into a sleek ponytail and added winged liner and a pink lip.
Gigi's guests were equally as chic, with Blake looking like a Barbie doll IRL in a skintight fuchsia minidress, which matched her lipstick, and red platform pumps and a clutch in the same shade. Her long blonde hair was styled in bombshell waves that cascaded over one shoulder.
Meanwhile, Bella opted for a pinstriped miniskirt that showed off her black lace undergarments below and a matching vest with nothing underneath. She paired her outfit with knee-high stiletto boots, a hair comb headband, and the most throwback accessory of all, a disposable camera.
Earlier in the day, Bella was spotted grabbing balloons for the party and she also shared a sweet tribute to her older sister on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to my big sister @gigihadid thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of u," she captioned a carousel of images of the supermodel siblings. "Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human bean ever. You teach me something new everyday and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister."