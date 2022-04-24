Gigi Hadid's Birthday Outfit Included Sheer Pants and a Corset

Last night, birthday girl Gigi Hadid turned 27, and for her special day, she ditched the stereotypical party dress for chic, head-turning separates. Celebrating with family and friends — including her sister Bella, mom Yolanda, and pal Blake Lively — the supermodel showed up to the festivities hosted at private member's club Zero Bond in New York's NoHo neighborhood, wearing an all-white and allover sheer suit.