Gigi and Bella Hadid Showed Off Their Sporty Sister's Style at the U.S. Open

A sartorial serve.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on September 1, 2022 @ 08:09AM
Gigi Bella Hadid US Open
Photo: Getty

This week kicked off the 2022 U.S. Open, and aside from the action on the court, every year you can always count on a slew of celebrity spectators serving their take on sporty style in the stands. Case in point? Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, who showed off their winning courtside looks during Wednesday night's match.

Gigi Bella Hadid US Open
Getty

For the occasion, both siblings opted for comfort, but in two very different ways. Gigi, for her part, was polished in breezy red pants by Simon Miller and a matching top that was backless and featured super thin spaghetti straps. A pair of white sneakers with black laces, round sunglasses, and a slicked-back bun rounded out her look.

Meanwhile, Bella stuck with her more-is-more aesthetic, and teamed a white Nike track jacket with a low-rise khaki cargo skirt that came with a built-in fanny pack. On her feet, she wore brown sneakers with white tube socks. She accessorized with a white shoulder bag and tiny sunglasses, and pulled her hair away from her face with a '90s zigzag comb headband.

Gigi and Bella were among several celebrity fans who cheered on Serena Williams as she faced off against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center last night. Other notable names in the crowd included Lala Anthony, Zendaya, Jared Leto, Tiger Woods, and Serena's older sister Venus.

