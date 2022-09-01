Celebrity Gigi Hadid Gigi and Bella Hadid Showed Off Their Sporty Sister's Style at the U.S. Open A sartorial serve. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 @ 08:09AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty This week kicked off the 2022 U.S. Open, and aside from the action on the court, every year you can always count on a slew of celebrity spectators serving their take on sporty style in the stands. Case in point? Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, who showed off their winning courtside looks during Wednesday night's match. Getty For the occasion, both siblings opted for comfort, but in two very different ways. Gigi, for her part, was polished in breezy red pants by Simon Miller and a matching top that was backless and featured super thin spaghetti straps. A pair of white sneakers with black laces, round sunglasses, and a slicked-back bun rounded out her look. Bella Hadid Redefined Business Casual in a Bedazzled Bra and Underwear Set and Opera Gloves Meanwhile, Bella stuck with her more-is-more aesthetic, and teamed a white Nike track jacket with a low-rise khaki cargo skirt that came with a built-in fanny pack. On her feet, she wore brown sneakers with white tube socks. She accessorized with a white shoulder bag and tiny sunglasses, and pulled her hair away from her face with a '90s zigzag comb headband. Gigi and Bella were among several celebrity fans who cheered on Serena Williams as she faced off against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center last night. Other notable names in the crowd included Lala Anthony, Zendaya, Jared Leto, Tiger Woods, and Serena's older sister Venus. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit