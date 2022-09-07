Gigi Hadid's Expertly Layered Look Mastered Barbiecore in the Chicest Way

Barbie would be proud.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on September 7, 2022
Gigi Hadid
While plenty of stars stepped out to support Gigi Hadid's latest business venture in New York City on Tuesday evening (see: supportive sister Bella Hadid and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski), all eyes were on the woman of the hour as she headed into the event — and in true Gigi fashion, her outfit definitely delivered.

The star-studded event came as Gigi celebrated the launch of her new knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, at L'Avenue inside Saks Fifth Avenue. The supermodel pulled out all of the stops for the occasion, sporting a trendy Barbiecore look comprised of a bubblegum-pink cashmere button-up from her brand worn slouched off of one shoulder and layered under a strapless cream-colored corset. Continuing the color scheme, Hadid paired the top(s) with frayed white pants, a matching pink handbag, and pink pointed-toe heels.

Stacks of gold necklaces and simple drop earrings completed Gigi's look, and she wore her hair slicked into a spiky bun with a middle part. She kept her glam simple to coordinate with the rest of the chic look, opting for a simple black cat eyeliner and a peach-colored lip.

The model's launch party comes just a day after she took to Instagram to share more about the accessibly priced, direct-to-consumer luxury cashmere line. "We are Guest(s) in Residence of the clothes we own- they have had a life before us, and hopefully, if we take care of them, a life after us," she wrote in the post's caption. "We are guests in residence of our physical bodies, of the homes we live in, and of this planet."

Hadid added, "A 'Guest in Residence,' to me, is also someone who is at home in themselves— I thought about my favorite kinds of people … the ones that make an effort to show up at any door, land in any country, sit down at any table, with a sense of comfort, and a wonder for the people in front of them and the world around them," she explained. "With all this in mind, we have created pieces for you to take on life with — from the most vivid adventures, to the most quiet moments."

