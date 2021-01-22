Gigi Hadid Revealed Her Daughter's Name
An updated Instagram bio can do so much.
It took four months for it to happen, but Gigi Hadid revealed the name of her baby daughter. It didn't involve rose-gold balloon letters or explosions, however. Instead, Hadid subtly changed her Instagram bio to read "khai's mom." Hadid shares Khai with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, and the couple welcomed their daughter on September 23, 2020.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful," Malik wrote on Instagram at the time. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."
In her own Instagram introduction (coordinated to be in the same black-and-white style as Malik's), Hadid wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."
The news comes after another big reveal from Hadid. During an impromptu Twitter Q&A back in January, she told her followers that in the early days of her pregnancy, BFF Taylor Swift delivered bagels to quell pregnancy cravings. The reveal also puts to rest rumors that Swift revealed the baby's name on her album Evermore.