Gigi Hadid Takes the Runway Home with Her

See-now, buy now is trending at this season's fashion shows, and Gigi Hadid is all about it! Fresh off her instantly shoppable Tommy x Gigi collection, which showed in L.A. this past week, the model indulged in some instant gratification herself, wearing her look from the Jeremy Scott Fall 2017 collection home with her after the show. While Scott's pink and beige getup won't be available in stores for a few months yet, when you're Gigi, exceptions can be made.

We bet it wasn't just the outfit's rose-colored glasses that brightened another day of New York Fashion Week for Hadid, who wore the large, belted, brown coat over a hot pink crop top, high waisted taupe cargo trousers and sock boots. The model and girlfriend of former One Direction member Zayn Malik wore her long locks center parted down around her shoulders and understated makeup on the runway which translated to the perfect street style look for her trek home in the New York cold.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Hadid recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she opened up about scoring her first date with her uber- fashionable BF. "We actually met at a friend's birthday party a few years ago." She recalled. "Then, he was in New York to come to the Victoria's Secret show...and ended up not coming. I was like, 'I'll play it cool, I'll go to the after party.' He wasn't there. And then later that week, we ended up going on our first date!"