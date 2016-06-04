Newly Single Gigi Hadid Shows Major Leg at the Maybelline New York Beauty Bash

If singer Zayn Malik wasn’t feeling too glum about his recent split with model Gigi Hadid, he surely is now.

Hadid stepped out on the Maybelline New York Beauty Bash pink carpet Friday night, and her getup highlighted one of her best features: those long, toned runway-walking legs. The 21-year-old model was the hostess of the event, and she came dressed in a navy mini-dress that boasted spaghetti straps and a tantalizing zipper on each leg to provide a sneak peek for any prospective beaus. Hadid’s only accessory was a metallic choker, and her minimalistic look left the attention to her Victoria Secret–worthy figure. To round off the effortlessly chic getup, Hadid sported a dark lip and slicked-back hair.

with this babelline 👄👸🏼 @gigihadid A photo posted by Jordyn Jones 👸🏼 (@jordynjones) on Jun 3, 2016 at 8:21pm PDT

The Beauty Bash took place at The Line Hotel in Los Angeles, and Hadid—a face of Maybelline—was more than happy to get glammed up to celebrate the launch of the brand’s latest collection. Other attendees included singer Christina Milian, actress Kelli Berglund, and newcomer singer-slash-actress Jordan Jones, who is best known for her time on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.”

Hadid seemed to be in good spirits throughout the night, posing for plenty of Instagram pictures, many of which are appropriately tagged #BaeBelline. From her cooled and collected demeanor, you’d never know that she and boyfriend Malik broke up just days before. The couple had been posting adorable pictures together since the beginning of the year, and fans—ourselves included—were crushed to learn about the split. Regardless of whether Hadid’s head-turning Beauty Bash attire was a quiet look-at-what-you’re-missing jab or just a happy coincidence, she definitely nailed it.