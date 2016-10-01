Gigi Hadid Gives Off Major Retro Vibes at Paris Fashion Week    

Paris Fashion Week may be showcasing the hottest styles for next year, but Gigi Hadid's latest outfits are giving a nod to the trends of years past. The 21-year-old model wore two stunning street style looks yesterday, a shimmering Adam Selman mini dress and a chic floral suit, both of which gave off major retro vibes.

As Hadid headed out on Friday night, she wore a stunning silver mini dress that literally shined, even in the gloomy weather. She complemented the metallic number with a pair of simple nude Stuart Weitzman heels, and she pulled her hair into a high bun, letting her bangs fall freely. The model wore a shimmery eye and pink lip to finish off her chic, minimalistic ensemble.

While Hadid's nighttime dress was reminiscent of Paco Rabanne's '60s dresses, her other outfit from the day was clearly inspired by the groovy looks fo the '70s. Walking between shows, the young star wore matching black pants and an unbuttoned blouse, both of which featured a bold red-and-gold floral pattern. Her pants flared at the bottom, almost covering her black boots, and Hadid upped the retro vibes with a pair of circular red glasses. She completed the look with a low ponytail and several pieces of gold jewelry.

Hadid made a major statement in a matching black shirt and top that were covered in bold red flowers. Splash News

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Hits the Balmain Runway in an Ultra Sparkly Metallic Party Dress

Looks like Hadid is proving that she's truly well-schooled in fashion, both on and off the runway.