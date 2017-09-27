Gigi Hadid Just Nailed Wearing White After Labor Day in Plunging Gown

When you're throwing a party, it's best to make jaws drop when you enter the room.

Take Gigi Hadid for example, who was the belle of her own ball when she arrived—and made jaws drop—as she strutted into a party for her Messika Paris by Gigi Hadid Collection in Paris Wednesday.

The statuesque stunner rocked a long-sleeve sultry white dress complete with a deep plunging neckline and a daring thigh-high slit, which she paired with strappy metallic pumps and a sparkling bejeweled choker.

Given that her look made such a statement, the model kept her hair simple, sporting a sleek and slicked back 'do, along with a shimmery eye and soft pink lip.

Hadid, who was dubbed the new brand ambassador of Messika Paris, teamed up with Valerie Messika to design her very first capsule collection, which includes fine and high jewelry.

"I wanted to create something timeless that anyone could wear and feel beautiful in, no matter their age. On an everyday basis, less is more, and I think simply beautiful pieces of jewelry are charming," Hadid said about the collaboration.

The collection includes an assortment of pendants, chokers, ear cuffs, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Olivia Culpo was just one of the stars who showed up to support Hadid at the bash, with the fashionista sharing a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "First stop, supporting my friend @gigihadid for @messikajewelry #messikabygigihadid.