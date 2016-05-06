Gigi Hadid Is Literally Glowing In This BTS Shot

Celebrity makeup artists have the best Instagrams— you can always rely on them for SO much makeup inspo. One of our many favorites is none other than Patrick Ta. He's always sharing amazing looks on his Instagram from his celebrity clientele (think Shay Mitchell, The Kardashians and so, so much Gigi). Yesterday he delivered the good stuff when shared a photo of Gigi Hadid with superhuman dewy skin.

Fun Day With BB @gigihadid Hair By @jennifer_yepez Nails By @nailsbymarysoul Makeup By @patrickta A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on May 5, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT

Gigi looks phenomenal (not even going to mention her hair because it's unfair that it always looks that good). Her makeup look is soft and understated, and, yes we know she's wearing glittery eye shadow with a cat eye — but it's subtle glitter and light eyeliner. Her glittery eyeliner look is paired with nude lips which really lets her amazing glowing skin be the hero here. Keeping this in the weekday makeup looks archive for future reference.