Gigi Hadid Goes Pantless in Latest Reebok Ad Campaign

Following her #PerfectNever campaign, Gigi Hadid has teamed up once again with Reebok, this time sporting its brand-new Diamond Pack Club C kicks, and not much else.

Hadid poses in a backstage dressing room, clad in a Reebok pullover, black briefs, and the Diamond Pack Club C sneakers in white. Her blonde tresses look perfectly beachy as always, and dons minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Reebok recently announced Kendrick Lamar as the new headliner for the men's version of the spring/summer 17 Club C campaign, with Hadid's campaign launching in parallel with the rapper's. "Gigi is the perfect embodiment of what the Club C stands for," reads a press release from the brand. "A style whose DNA exudes confidence and potential, worn by those who respect and admire the pioneers who came before them, but whose turn it is to now hold court."

The brand new, revamped Diamond Pack Club C was "given a contemporary, directional update for the forthcoming season," according to Reebok, and is available in black, white (as seen on Hadid), silver, and oatmeal colors, all of which feature a glittering heel tab.

Scroll down below to get a close-up look at the new collection, and check out Hadid's adorable campaign photos for the brand. The Diamond Pack Club C launches Wednesday, Feb. 1, on reebok.com and select retailers worldwide.