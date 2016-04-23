See Gigi Hadid Celebrate Her 21st Birthday Weekend with Her Gorgeous Siblings

There are few birthdays as memorable as your 21st (at least in the States), and Gigi Hadid kicked off her birthday weekend in style with a fun family lunch yesterday. The model took to social media to share snaps from the party, including a few group photos with younger siblings Bella and Anwar and older sisters Marielle and Alana. "Birthday week begins!" Hadid wrote in the first 'gram as she showed off her rock-hard abs in a casual grey sweatshirt. Her second group shot was sillier, showing the girls laughing with Anwar kneeling on the ground near them, simply captioned: "More like it."

more like it A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 22, 2016 at 5:17pm PDT

Photo credit @shivasafai I love you my baby #cocoaflalo A photo posted by Marielle Hadid 🌴🌴🌴 (@mariellemama) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:02pm PDT

The down-to-earth celebration included bright teal balloons and a berry-topped cake (and yes, they did sing "Happy Birthday!"). If this was just the starter party, we can't wait to see what boyfriend Zayn Malik has in store for Hadid tonight.

